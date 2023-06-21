Jimmy Allen Childers Dies After June 16 Assault

Jimmy Allen Childers Dies Following an Assault on June 16

Jimmy Allen Childers, a resident of the local community, tragically passed away on June 16 after being assaulted. The incident took place in the evening and resulted in severe injuries that proved fatal.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault and are currently seeking information from witnesses or anyone who may have any relevant information. The community has been left in shock and mourning following the news of Jimmy’s untimely death.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Jimmy’s family and friends during this difficult time. We urge anyone with information about the assault to come forward and assist the authorities in their investigation.

