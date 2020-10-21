Jimmy Ballard Death – Dead :  Jimmy Ballard Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

It’s so hard to comprehend

He will be missed very much in our Real estate circle

Donna Walters wrote

Just breaks my heart to the core. Loved him. He was a special person to everyone

Marla Hutchings Cole wrote

My heart hurts. He was such a wonderful man and friend. He was liked by everyone! It’s comforting to know he is with Jesus We need to all pray for his family.

Nancy Foster Childs wrote

Just too sad to comprehend. Definitely a wonderful man and personality…adore his wife as well.

Margaret Mullis Preston wrote

Sending our sincere Condolences and heartfelt Prayers.

Patti Chapman wrote

I just cannot believe this tragic sad news. Prayers for the Ballard family and friends .

Pamela Davis wrote

These are wonderful pictures. His family will be so happy to have these.

Chrissy Ham Donovan wrote

So sad! Prayers for his family & friends! I always loved talking to Jimmy! He was a gem!

Cynthia Alexander wrote

Thanks for sharing the photos of our fellow realtor… He was such a kind hearted gentle spirit. Continued prayers for all his family and his huge real estate family… He was loved by so many.

Rosemary E. Reehling wrote

He would laugh big – his laugh was contagious. These are great photos of a dear friend.