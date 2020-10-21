Jimmy Ballard Death – Dead : Jimmy Ballard Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
RIP to my wonderful friendJimmy Ballard…. the man, the myth, the legend and he would laugh a big laugh at that. You will greatly be missed by everyone whose life you touched. A personality as big as the whole world. I will miss talking dogs with you. Even the day of these photos you were a blast!
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Vicki Smith wrote
It’s so hard to comprehend
He will be missed very much in our Real estate circle
Donna Walters wrote
Just breaks my heart to the core. Loved him. He was a special person to everyone
Marla Hutchings Cole wrote
My heart hurts. He was such a wonderful man and friend. He was liked by everyone! It’s comforting to know he is with Jesus We need to all pray for his family.
Nancy Foster Childs wrote
Just too sad to comprehend. Definitely a wonderful man and personality…adore his wife as well.
Margaret Mullis Preston wrote
Sending our sincere Condolences and heartfelt Prayers.
Patti Chapman wrote
I just cannot believe this tragic sad news. Prayers for the Ballard family and friends .
Pamela Davis wrote
These are wonderful pictures. His family will be so happy to have these.
Chrissy Ham Donovan wrote
So sad! Prayers for his family & friends! I always loved talking to Jimmy! He was a gem!
Cynthia Alexander wrote
Thanks for sharing the photos of our fellow realtor… He was such a kind hearted gentle spirit. Continued prayers for all his family and his huge real estate family… He was loved by so many.
Rosemary E. Reehling wrote
He would laugh big – his laugh was contagious. These are great photos of a dear friend.
