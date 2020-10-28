Jimmy Bonds Death -Dead-Obituaries : St. Francis High football coach Jim Bonds has died at 51 – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 28, 2020
Jimmy Bonds Death -Dead-Obituaries : St. Francis High football coach Jim Bonds has died at 51 – Cause of Death Unknown.

Jimmy Bonds has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

” UCLA Football on Twitter: “We are saddened by the loss of Jimmy Bonds, a great Bruin and pillar of the local coaching community. Our condolences go out to his loved ones and the many he impacted so greatly. Forever #BondsStrong.”

Tributes 

