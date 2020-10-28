Jimmy Bonds Death -Dead-Obituaries : St. Francis High football coach Jim Bonds has died at 51 – Cause of Death Unknown.

Jimmy Bonds has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

We are saddened by the loss of Jimmy Bonds, a great Bruin and pillar of the local coaching community. Our condolences go out to his loved ones and the many he impacted so greatly. Forever #BondsStrong. pic.twitter.com/WRP2iKFtNy — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) October 28, 2020

Tributes

One of the Hart greats, former QB 1986 CIFSS Champion, and beloved friend to our coaches and community. Our hearts & prayers are with the Bonds family and the St. Francis @sfhsgoldenknights community. #bondsstrong What an incredible legacy. We will miss you, Jimmy. ❤️🖤 https://t.co/T70r58CR4B pic.twitter.com/Okcnw3tsRx — HartIndiansFootball (@HartIndiansFB) October 28, 2020