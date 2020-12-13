Jimmy Collins Death -Obituary – Dead : Coach Jimmy Collins has Died .

We are saddened to learn that Coach Jimmy Collins has passed away. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Coach Collins. Posted by Fighting Illini Basketball on Sunday, December 13, 2020

Tributes

Avital Tidhar wrote

When I studied at UIC he came to be the coach and took the team to the NCAA invitation tournament. May rest in peace.

Adam Brown wrote

Ugh. This is a punch in the gut. First Lou and now Jimmy. Great coach. Even better man. RIP.

Jennifer Dunn Walsdorf wrote

Oh no! I used to work at the McDonalds near Assembly Hall and the assistant coaches came in quite often. A true legend and a Chicago-area recreating whiz. He’ll be missed…

Joe Bollhorst wrote

Condolences to the family. He was probably the recruiter the Illini has ever had.

Kevin Graves wrote

Jimmy Collins was a class act; could have left us to be a head coach long before he did, but stayed loyal to Illini. We wouldn’t have had the success of the 80’s and 90’s without his work.

Mary Johnson Davis wrote

Condolences to the Collins Family. So glad Coach Collins was a member of the Illini coaching staff for so many years. His recruiting work resulted in many great student athletes and basketball memories for those of us lucky enough to sit in The Assembly Hall and witness the magic.

Bill Humphrey wrote

Very sorry to hear this. I ran into Coach Collins and Coach Nagy just a few years ago. We were walking into the convenience store/gas station on Mattis Avenue just south of John Street. I spoke with them for just a minute. They said they were in town… See More

Sabrina Miller wrote

Proud to say I was there during his era. Best ever. He will be deeply missed. ♥️

Babs Erickson wrote

The Illini Basketball family grieves today. You will always be remembered fondly for your part in the success of Illinois basketball. You were a fantastic coach, and an even more wonderful human being. May you Rest In Peace, Coach Collins.

Tom Duncan wrote

He connected well with the student athletes he recruited, and many of those recruits joined our program and went on to become outstanding young men, as well as Illini basketball greats. RIP, Coach. #ILL

Dirk Paschal wrote

An underappreciated part of Illinois’ success. Many owe much to this man. May all who mourn his loss find comfort in his accomplished life.

Tom Lane wrote

Oh no. So many great recruits came through him. Tough couple years to lose Lou and Jimmy both.