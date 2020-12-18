Jimmy Flynn Death -Dead – Obituary : Delaware Athletics Hall of Famer Jimmy Flynn has Died .

December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Delaware Athletics Hall of Famer Jimmy Flynn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Delaware Football @DelawareFB Student-Athlete. Teacher. Coach. Blue Hen. The #BlueHenFamily mourns the passing of Delaware Athletics Hall of Famer Jimmy Flynn ’55. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

