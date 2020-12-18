Jimmy Flynn Death -Dead – Obituary : Delaware Athletics Hall of Famer Jimmy Flynn has Died .
Delaware Athletics Hall of Famer Jimmy Flynn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Student-Athlete.
Teacher.
Coach.
Blue Hen.
The #BlueHenFamily mourns the passing of Delaware Athletics Hall of Famer Jimmy Flynn '55.
Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/UerJtsLWox
— Delaware Football (@DelawareFB) December 18, 2020
