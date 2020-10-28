Jimmy Orr Death -Dead-Obituaries : NFL legend Jimmy Orr has Died Cause of Death Unknown.

“Bill Curry on Twitter: “My wonderful friend/teammate Jimmy Orr died last night. He was one of those few men who could find the good when the rest of us could not. As a WR no one could cover him-He quietly put up incredible numbers, and didn’t know it! Thanks Jimmy, Love you Man ”

My wonderful friend/teammate Jimmy Orr died last night. He was one of those few men who could find the good when the rest of us could not. As a WR no one could cover him-He quietly put up incredible numbers, and didn’t know it! Thanks Jimmy, Love you Man pic.twitter.com/aBlQivNIMF — Bill Curry (@coachbillcurry) October 28, 2020

Tributes

RIP Jimmy Orr

Flanker-End, #Steelers 1958-60, #Colts 1961-70 • Super Bowl V Champion🏆

• 1968 NFL Champion

• 1958 NFL OROY

• 2 Pro Bowls

• 3x All-Pro (1x First-Team)

• Owner & primary tenant of the corner of the south end zone in Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium: “Orrsville” pic.twitter.com/LTgVWqNTJn — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) October 28, 2020

Rest in peace to another NFL legend, JIMMY ORR. Jimmy led the NFL in yards per reception three times during his 13 years in the league, and “Orr’s Corner” in the south endzone at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium was sacred ground. Our condolences to Jimmy’s family. pic.twitter.com/d3OtDEd8t7 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 28, 2020

Jimmy Orr, UGA wide receiver from ‘55-‘57 under coach Wally Butts, has passed away at the age of 85. He played for the Pittsburg Steelers and Baltimore Colts. He was the NFL Rookie of the Year in 1958, a 2X Pro Bowler and Super Bowl V Champion. pic.twitter.com/lul8Fh0zNI — 960 The Ref (@960theref) October 28, 2020

I know the point of this is to pay homage to Jimmy Orr but I can’t stop staring at the vert on this corner. This gets picked 10/10 times today lmao https://t.co/iSKSX1bRIv — Gunnar (@BRO_ME_LOW) October 28, 2020

Jimmy Orr of UGA has died. This picture of him in Super Bowl III is one of the most famous in NFL history. Read my Facebook post https://t.co/l8oKbchaPH @11AliveSports pic.twitter.com/AzSaz1MPrI — Jeff Hullinger (@11hullinger) October 28, 2020

UGA announces former 3-year letterman and NFL star Jimmy Orr died last night at his home in Brunswick. He was 85.

🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JcZoj40NjK — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 28, 2020