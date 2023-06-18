Jimmy Riddle Passes Away in Traffic Collision – Obituary and GoFundMe Campaign Launched

Jimmy Riddle Dies in Motorcycle Accident – Obituary and GoFundMe Campaign

On June 16, Jimmy Riddle lost his life in a tragic traffic collision while riding his motorcycle. He was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Jimmy was a passionate motorcycle rider who loved nothing more than hitting the open road with his friends. He was known for his outgoing personality and his willingness to help others. He was always the first to lend a hand and was loved by everyone who knew him.

In honor of Jimmy’s memory, his family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost of his funeral. Any donation, big or small, would be greatly appreciated.

We will always remember Jimmy for his kind heart, his infectious smile, and his love of life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Jimmy.

