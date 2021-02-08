Jimmy Sapienza Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jimmy Sapienza has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Jimmy Sapienza has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
8TH STREET CONFECTIONERY 5h · We are sorry to report the passing of the great Jimmy Sapienza. Jimmy played Chicky Joe in the Feast of the Seven Fishes movie. He was absolutely hilarious changing the water for the baccala behind the counter at 8th Street. It was a thrill to get to shoot at 8th Street (and we like to think our dad was smiling down from heaven as we were shooting – it was his favorite hangout) and it was a thrill to bring Jimmy’s larger-than-life personality into the space and transform the energy to Fairmont in 1983. Jimmy also performed several times at the Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival and had made a lot of fans in the area. He was a tremendous performer and great person and we will miss him terribly. RIP Jimmy.
Neon Swing X-perience
We are sorry to hear of the passing of Jimmy Sapienza, a true legend in the Pittsburgh music and swing communities. He and his “Five Guys Named Moe” were inspirations to us throughout the years and especially when we were just starting out. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. Jimmy’s personality and music will be missed by many but not forgotten.
