Jimmy Sapienza Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pittsburgh crooner Jimmy Sapienza has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Pittsburgh crooner Jimmy Sapienza has died. The frontman for “Five Guys Named Moe” died in his sleep. He was the main attraction for @KDKARadio annual spaghetti breakfast. His jazz, swing and rock vocals will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/D1x1ZIEhrJ
— PAUL D. MARTINO (@PMARTKDKA) February 7, 2021
Tributes
