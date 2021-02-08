Jimmy Sapienza Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pittsburgh crooner Jimmy Sapienza has Died.

Pittsburgh crooner Jimmy Sapienza has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Pittsburgh crooner Jimmy Sapienza has died. The frontman for “Five Guys Named Moe” died in his sleep. He was the main attraction for @KDKARadio annual spaghetti breakfast. His jazz, swing and rock vocals will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/D1x1ZIEhrJ

PAUL D. MARTINO @PMARTKDKA Pittsburgh crooner Jimmy Sapienza has died. The frontman for “Five Guys Named Moe” died in his sleep. He was the main attraction for @KDKARadio annual spaghetti breakfast. His jazz, swing and rock vocals will be greatly missed.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.