Jimmy Spratt DEATH – OBITUARY .

RT @PamBallantine: @bowelcanceruk Jimmy Spratt was instrumental in getting The Carols Together Concert for @bowelcanceruk off the ground in NI by hosting the event at Stormont every Christmas. I hope we can be there this year to pay tribute to the work he did for the charity. My sincere condolences to his familyRead More

