Jimmy Winston Death – Dead : Jimmy Winston Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Jimmy Winston has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.

“Martin Knight on Twitter: “Jimmy Winston, top centre, has died. An original small face. Parents had The Ruskin Arms where the band learned to play. ”

Jimmy Winston, top centre, has died. An original small face. Parents had The Ruskin Arms where the band learned to play. pic.twitter.com/tjMIMhF1X2 — Martin Knight (@MartinKnight_) October 13, 2020

Tributes

———————— –