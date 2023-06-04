“Jin Ki Joo My Perfect Stranger”: 5 Must-Know Facts About ‘My Perfect Stranger’ Actress Jin Ki Joo and Her Fans’ Love for Her

Jin Ki Joo: From Rising Star to Leading Lady of the Hallyu Scene

Jin Ki Joo has successfully transitioned from a rising star to a leading lady in the Hallyu scene, thanks to her impressive acting skills and dedication to her craft. Here are five things you might not know about the actress:

1. Jin Ki Joo Boasts an Impressive Resume

Before becoming an actress, Jin Ki Joo worked in a competitive industry as a corporate worker at Samsung SDS and as a reporter for SBS regional channels. Despite the challenges, she decided to pursue acting and succeeded in becoming a great star.

2. She Learned Sign Language

Jin Ki Joo’s dedication to her work is evident in her willingness to learn sign language for her role as a deaf woman in the 2020 thriller series “Midnight.” She attended a private sign language academy to better understand how deaf people communicate and express their thoughts and feelings.

3. Jin Ki Joo is a Dedicated Actress

Jin Ki Joo’s passion for acting is evident in her willingness to endure eating three to four portions of spicy ramen for her role in “Splash Splash Love.” Despite struggling with spicy food in real life, she delivered her lines with ease and professionalism.

4. She’s Multitalented

In addition to acting, Jin Ki Joo can also sing well. She surprised her fans with her angelic voice in the OST for her 2017 drama “Wednesday 3:30 PM.”

5. Jin Ki Joo is a Rebel

Jin Ki Joo paved her own way into becoming a big star in the Hallyu scene, despite facing opposition from her father. She lied about becoming an actress and auditioned in secret, but her father is now one of her biggest supporters.

Jin Ki Joo’s versatility, dedication, and talent have earned her a well-deserved spot as a leading lady in the Hallyu scene. Fans can’t wait to see what she’ll take on next.

News Source : KDramaStars

Source Link :Loving Jin Ki Joo? 5 Things You Must Know About ‘My Perfect Stranger’ Star/