Jinny Chalmers Death -Dead :Former Boston Schools Principal Jinny Chalmers has died.

We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of former @BostonSchools Principal Jinny Chalmers. Jinny dedicated over 20 years to the @YoungAchBPS community. She was a fierce advocate for students and families and a mentor and friend to many of us. — BostonPublicSchools (@BostonSchools) November 18, 2020

Tributes

Fenway was blessed to have Jinny Chalmers supporting our school for some time and we are grateful for our time with her. Our condolences to her family and loved ones. https://t.co/YVrvHqCfZW — Fenway High School (@fenwayhs) November 19, 2020

So sad to hear this tragic news. Jinny Chalmers touched the lives of so many Boston children. https://t.co/pGXU0oWHbP — Nancy E Horowitz (@NancyEHorowitz1) November 19, 2020