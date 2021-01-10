JJ Day Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :jj day mason ohio, third grader died suddenly on Saturday has Died .
JJ Day has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2021.
A Mason third grader died suddenly on Saturday, Mason City Schools Public Information Officer Tracey Carson reported. JJ Day reportedly died Saturday morning. The cause of his death is not known. “Our Comet family is grieving tonight after learning that one of our Mason Elementary School third graders, JJ Day, died unexpectedly,” Carson said. “JJ was a great friend who loved the color blue, soccer, and adored his older sisters.”
Source: Mason third grader dies suddenly, families encouraged to wear blue in support
