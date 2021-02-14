JJ Niederman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :JJ Niederman has Died.

Goodbyes hurt the most, especially when the story is unfinished.” JJ Niederman returned to God’s eternal kingdom on February 12th, 2021. Although he has gained his angel wings, with his absence leaves a gaping hole in the lives of his family: his parents, Tanya and Justin, and his two younger sisters, Grace and Carter. As Ralph Waldo Emerson says, “it is not the length of life, but the depth of life that matters.” JJ is loved deeply in a way that transcends beyond physical life: reaching the unexplored bounds of the ocean, and surpassing the furthest corners of space. With his early passing, comes the unfortunate expense of his funeral. All donations received will help ease the unexpected financial burden JJ’s early passing has presented on the very heartbroken Niederman family. Any funds received in excess of the total costs of his memorial will be donated to charity by the Niederman family in JJ’s honor. Please help honor the life of JJ by showing support for the Niederman family during this unfathomable time.

