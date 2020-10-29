JJ Williams Death -Dead-Obituaries :Managing Director, JJ Williams MBE has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Managing Director, JJ Williams MBE has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.
” JJ Williams (Painting Services) Ltd on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the company’s founder and Managing Director, JJ Williams MBE. A legend throughout the world of sport and business, he will be sorely missed. Thank you to all who have sent their kind messages of condolence. ”
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the company’s founder and Managing Director, JJ Williams MBE. A legend throughout the world of sport and business, he will be sorely missed. Thank you to all who have sent their kind messages of condolence. pic.twitter.com/PwtjqCvhO0
— JJ Williams (Painting Services) Ltd (@JJWilliamsLtd) October 29, 2020
Tributes
RIP JJ Williams – one of the greatest rugby players in history & by all accounts a great bloke. https://t.co/o8rcKtuAtU
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 29, 2020
Sad news to hear of the passing of legendary Welsh Winger
JJ Williams as good a finisher as the sport of Rugby Union had in the Seventies #RIPJJWILLIAMS
— George McDonagh (@georgemcdonagh) October 29, 2020
Rhys Jones wrote
My favourite memory of #jjwilliams was a couple of days after having a bilateral hernia operated on I saw him at an indoor comp, he saw me shook my hand and playfully tapped me where I’d had my op. When I told him he was so apologetic and we joked every time I saw him See-no-evil monkey #legend
Steve Robertson wrote
One of the first and finest examples of rugby playing flair. JJ’ s style, speed and skill encouraged so many future welsh wingers to be creative and courageous. RIP JJ Williams, you leave a huge hole in Welsh and British Lions history
We have lost a true legend of the game – RIP JJ Williams
A man who inspired a generation with his incredible running and finishing abilities
The Welsh winger was a key member of our famous 1974 & 1977 Tours, delivering commanding performances across 7 Tests#LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/g6CXgyS6aJ
— British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) October 29, 2020
if you were playing for your life, and needed a try from 30m out, I reckon I’d back this man before anyone; speed of a sprinter, could change direction like a ricochet, and squeeze between two sheets of paper #legend #jjwilliams https://t.co/fKtQVKNzt8
— Stewart Weir* (@sweirz) October 29, 2020
