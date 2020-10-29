JJ Williams Death -Dead-Obituaries :Managing Director, JJ Williams MBE has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 29, 2020
Managing Director, JJ Williams MBE has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.

” JJ Williams (Painting Services) Ltd on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the company’s founder and Managing Director, JJ Williams MBE. A legend throughout the world of sport and business, he will be sorely missed. Thank you to all who have sent their kind messages of condolence. ”

Tributes 

Rhys Jones wrote 
My favourite memory of #jjwilliams was a couple of days after having a bilateral hernia operated on I saw him at an indoor comp, he saw me shook my hand and playfully tapped me where I’d had my op. When I told him he was so apologetic and we joked every time I saw him See-no-evil monkey #legend

Steve Robertson wrote 
One of the first and finest examples of rugby playing flair. JJ’ s style, speed and skill encouraged so many future welsh wingers to be creative and courageous. RIP JJ Williams, you leave a huge hole in Welsh and British Lions history

