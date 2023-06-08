JNU molestation case: Abhishek arrested, police looking for 3 suspects

Abhishek – Delhi Police looking for three associates of arrested suspect in JNU molestation and kidnap case : Delhi Police seeks Abhishek’s associates in JNU molestation case

The Delhi Police is searching for three accomplices of a 22-year-old man who was apprehended for allegedly molesting and attempting to kidnap two female students inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, as per a police officer. On Wednesday, JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) claimed that several intoxicated men in a car made an effort to abduct two students on Tuesday night and created chaos on campus. The student group stated that two cases were filed, one for physical assault and another for attempted kidnapping and molestation, after students filed complaints with the police. The accused, Abhishek, a Gurgaon resident, has been identified and was reportedly driving the car during the incidents. Abhishek, who earned his degree and is now preparing for his MBA, was living in Munirka village, but relocated to Gurgaon four to five months ago, according to sources. The three other persons who were with him at the time of the incident have been identified as residents of Munirka village, and investigations are underway to apprehend them, sources added. The police have registered cases for both incidents, and the accused and the vehicle have been identified, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C. The security department of JNU declared that no outside vehicles will be allowed into the campus between 10 pm and 6 am immediately after the incident.

News Source : PTI

