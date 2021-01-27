Jo Doja Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jo Doja has Died.

Jo Doja has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.

Fonz Chisholm 26m · Heaven gained a G today.. This thing called life can be so unfair sometimes… We may not understand God’s Will but we have to accept it and not question it..I’m a lil hurt to get the news that Jo Doja has passed.. He was just a genuine guy as well as an amazing rapper..He would just randomly pull up on me and he supported everything i did…I’m hurt even more for my best friend/bro Tytwan Williams as Joe was his brother and they were very close as well.. Please keep my bro Ty and the Day family in your prayers..

Tributes

James Harris is with Sty Lynch.

Jo Doja I want to thank you for your gift of hip hop king. I want to thank you for being a force that I looked up to and wanted to be like coming up. Thank you for laying your soul on each track you ever laid. I was honored to be in your presence at any time and I will always hold you dear king. The world lost a true souljah physically; but gained eternal guardian angel and protector. Sleep in peace king… your job was done perfectly on this earth. Now you can rock the whole heavens. Love and all my respect king.

