Jo Dove Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jo @peaceNflight Mourning Dove has Died .

Sadly I have to say Jo @peaceNflight Mourning Dove has lost her fight with cancer and is going home today to pass away. Her account has been minimized and can't be replied to. Please keep this member of our Poet community in your prayers today🕊😭 pic.twitter.com/F2Aj8kNisV
— Jerry Lints (@jlints58) January 31, 2021
