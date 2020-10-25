Joan Hocquard Death – Dead : Joan Hocquard Obituary : Britain’s oldest person, Joan Hocquard has died at 112.

“Britain’s oldest person, Joan Hocquard has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 25, 2020.

“Simon BRFC Hopkins ⚽ on Twitter: “Britain’s oldest person, Joan Hocquard, who drove ambulances during the second world war, has died aged 112. She died at her home in Poole, Dorset, on Saturday. My thoughts as I am sure all yours are too are with her family at this sad time RIP Joan Hocquard ”

Tributes

Britain’s oldest lady, Joan Hocquard has sadly passed away at the incredible age of 112! Joan thought there wasn’t a secret to a long life, and happily “enjoyed butter and cream” and “scoffed at idea of dieting”. RIP Joan.https://t.co/gz76a2ya5c — Age UK Exeter (@AgeUKexeter) October 25, 2020

Britain’s oldest person, Joan Hocquard, who drove ambulances during the second world war, has died aged 112.

She died at her home in Poole, Dorset, on Saturday. My thoughts as I am sure all yours are too are with her family at this sad time RIP Joan Hocquard pic.twitter.com/wHBJoGRFT1 — ⚽ Simon BRFC Hopkins ⚽ (@HopkinsBRFC) October 25, 2020