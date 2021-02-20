Joan Lucey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joan Lucey has Died .

Joan Lucey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.

A 73-year old woman who had taken a High Court case against the HSE in relation to cervical smear tests has died. Joan Lucey passed away in her family home in Dingle last night. | Read more: https://t.co/MmrLSJZKuB pic.twitter.com/4qOeF3P3j2

