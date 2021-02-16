Joan Margarit Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joan Margarit, one of Catalonia’s most celebrated poets has Died .

Joan Margarit Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joan Margarit, one of Catalonia’s most celebrated poets has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.

Joan Margarit, one of Catalonia’s most celebrated poets has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

Catalan News @catalannews #BREAKING: Joan Margarit, one of Catalonia’s most celebrated poets, has died aged 82 He described his work as an attempt “to comfort lonely people, which is 100% of the population” http://CatalanNews.com

The loss of Joan Margarit, beloved Catalan poet and 2019 Cervantes Award laureate, leaves a great void in Spanish…

Posted by Embassy of Spain in the United States on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

