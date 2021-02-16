Joan Margarit Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joan Margarit, one of Catalonia’s most celebrated poets has Died .

Joan Margarit, one of Catalonia’s most celebrated poets has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

He described his work as an attempt "to comfort lonely people, which is 100% of the population" https://t.co/3gxRaNpzvi pic.twitter.com/ILcsBhQ3Uf

Catalan News @catalannews #BREAKING: Joan Margarit, one of Catalonia’s most celebrated poets, has died aged 82 He described his work as an attempt “to comfort lonely people, which is 100% of the population” http://CatalanNews.com

