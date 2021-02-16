Joan Margarit Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joan Margarit, one of Catalonia’s most celebrated poets has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Joan Margarit, one of Catalonia’s most celebrated poets has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
#BREAKING: Joan Margarit, one of Catalonia's most celebrated poets, has died aged 82
He described his work as an attempt "to comfort lonely people, which is 100% of the population"https://t.co/3gxRaNpzvi pic.twitter.com/ILcsBhQ3Uf
— Catalan News (@catalannews) February 16, 2021
Catalan News @catalannews #BREAKING: Joan Margarit, one of Catalonia’s most celebrated poets, has died aged 82 He described his work as an attempt “to comfort lonely people, which is 100% of the population” http://CatalanNews.com
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
The loss of Joan Margarit, beloved Catalan poet and 2019 Cervantes Award laureate, leaves a great void in Spanish…
Posted by Embassy of Spain in the United States on Tuesday, February 16, 2021
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.