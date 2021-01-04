Joan Micklin Silver Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joan Micklin Silver has Died .
Joan Micklin Silver has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
REST IN PEACE: Joan Micklin Silver, who forged a path for female directors and independent filmmakers with movies including “Hester Street” and “Crossing Delancey,” has died. She was 85. https://t.co/z8n5f1BAdG
— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 4, 2021
