Joan Micklin Silver Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joan Micklin Silver has Died .

Joan Micklin Silver has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

REST IN PEACE: Joan Micklin Silver, who forged a path for female directors and independent filmmakers with movies including “Hester Street” and “Crossing Delancey,” has died. She was 85. https://t.co/z8n5f1BAdG — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 4, 2021

