Joan Micklin Silver Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joan Micklin Silver has Died .
Joan Micklin Silver has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Joan Micklin Silver, who forged a path for female directors and independent filmmakers with movies including “Hester Street” and “Crossing Delancey,” has died. She was 85. https://t.co/SqAinZCdpH pic.twitter.com/xzklqtbIVi
— HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) January 4, 2021
