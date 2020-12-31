Joan Milke Flores Death -Dead – Obituary : former Councilmember Joan Milke Flores has Died .

Joan Milke Flores Death -Dead – Obituary : former Councilmember Joan Milke Flores has Died .

former Councilmember Joan Milke Flores has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.

MayorOfLA @MayorOfLA L.A. has lost a trailblazer and a champion with the passing of former Councilmember Joan Milke Flores. Her story was an inspiring tribute to a life dedicated to public service, rising from a City stenographer to the City Council. Sending condolences to her family today.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

