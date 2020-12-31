Joan Milke Flores Death -Dead – Obituary : former Councilmember Joan Milke Flores has Died .
former Councilmember Joan Milke Flores has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.
L.A. has lost a trailblazer and a champion with the passing of former Councilmember Joan Milke Flores. Her story was an inspiring tribute to a life dedicated to public service, rising from a City stenographer to the City Council. Sending condolences to her family today.
— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) December 30, 2020
MayorOfLA @MayorOfLA L.A. has lost a trailblazer and a champion with the passing of former Councilmember Joan Milke Flores. Her story was an inspiring tribute to a life dedicated to public service, rising from a City stenographer to the City Council. Sending condolences to her family today.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.