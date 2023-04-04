Unfortunately, as an AI language model, I don’t have access to the original Joan Wall obituary. However, here’s a rewritten version of a hypothetical Joan Wall obituary with a focus on hockey:

Joan Wall: Remembering the Talented Athlete, Hockey Player, and Sports Administrator

Joan Wall, known for her impressive skills as a hockey player and sprinter, passed away at the age of 89. She was an international hockey player and talented sprinter before becoming a sports administrator later in her life.

Early Life and Career

Joan was born in Rotherhithe, South-east London, to Florence (nee Morrow) and her husband, Henry Barnett, an electrical engineer. She discovered her love for hockey while attending Bromley Grammar School and playing for a local club, Atalanta. She was later selected for Kent Schools, East Juniors, and the Kent 1st XI. In 1951, she appeared in a seven-a-side exhibition match at the Festival of Britain.

After leaving school, Joan trained to become a teacher at Battersea College in South-west London, where she met and married another teacher, Les Wall, in 1955. The couple moved to Nottingham, where Joan coached hockey and athletics and taught home economics at schools in the area.

Hockey Career

In Nottingham, Joan joined Sherwood Hockey Club and was soon selected to play for Nottinghamshire and the Midlands. In 1958, she was selected for the England tour of West Germany and played her first cap for the country against Scotland in March 1959. She was known for her exceptional skills in the position of a half-back.

In the same year, Joan was part of the England team that won the International Federation of Women’s Hockey Associations tournament in the Netherlands, which was effectively the forerunner of the women’s hockey World Cup.

Over the course of her international hockey career, which ended in 1960 after 14 caps, Joan played an essential role in 13 wins and one draw for England. She was known for being one of the early adopters of the Indian-head hockey stick that had a shorter head, which improved ball control.

Athletic Achievements

Aside from hockey, Joan was also an exceptional athlete. She held the Kent 100 yards record and broke the record for the 100, 200, and 400-yard events for many years after arriving in Nottinghamshire.

Later Life and Contributions to Hockey

Joan took a break from teaching in the 1960s to raise her two children before returning to teaching in Nottingham schools until her early retirement in 1989. She then worked as a food advisor for Sainsbury’s until 1998.

She founded two hockey clubs, Sherwood Juniors in 1963, the first club in the country for 15- to 18-year-olds, and Carlton Ladies (later known as Redhill Ladies) in 1971.

Joan’s love for competitive sports never faded. In 2010, after moving to Farnborough, Hampshire, she joined a bowling club and left one because she believed it to be “too social.”

Her contributions to hockey were immense. When the development of sports halls kickstarted indoor hockey in the ’70s, Joan became the indoor secretary of the Nottinghamshire Women’s Hockey Association, the Midlands Indoor chairman (1977-1987), and an England Indoor selector for ten years, seven as a chairman.

In 2012, Joan donated her memorabilia, including scrapbooks, medals, trophies, and hockey sticks, to the Hockey Museum in Woking, Surrey.

Remembering Joan Wall

Joan was an exceptional athlete, talented hockey player, and inspiring sports administrator. Her contributions to hockey and athletics will not be forgotten. She is survived by her two children, Lynne and the author of this piece.