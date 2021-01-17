João Schwernter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : João Tomasini Schwernter has Died .
João Tomasini Schwernter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 17. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
CKC is very saddened to hear of the passing of João Tomasini Schwernter – President of the Brazilian Canoe Federation/COPAC. He will be missed by the entire paddling community and we send our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this very difficult time. https://t.co/QjF0zkfXTA
— Canoe Kayak Canada (@CanoeKayakCAN) January 17, 2021
