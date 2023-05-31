job offer management: Managing Multiple Job Offers: A Guide

How to Negotiate Multiple Job Offers: Strategies for Success

If you are lucky enough to receive multiple job offers, it can be overwhelming to decide which one to accept. However, with a little preparation and strategy, you can negotiate to get the best possible deal for yourself. Here are some tips to help you navigate this process.

Before You Receive Any Offer

Provide General Guidance: When the hiring manager or recruiter signals that they are putting together an offer for you, provide some general guidance as to what is most important to you. This will give negotiations a more advanced starting point. Determine Your “Yes” Package: Know in advance what the package looks like that you would be excited enough to say ‘yes’ to it on the spot. This exercise is for benchmarking purposes, so that you can assess each offer relative to this internal reference point and to each other.

When You Receive Each Offer

Express Excitement but Keep a Poker Face: Upon hearing the news of the offer and its various elements, it’s good to express appreciation and excitement for having received the offer. However, do not say anything that would indicate your evaluation of how good the offer is or your inclination to accept it. Signal That They Are Not the Only One: Just as you were previously competing to receive an offer for the role, once they’ve given you the offer, your potential employer is now competing for your acceptance of that offer. Let them know that you are considering other opportunities to encourage them to sweeten the deal.

After You’ve Received the Offers

Determine Your Preference: All else being equal, where would you prefer to work for the next few years? Identify what is most appealing or interesting to you. Identify Leverage Points and Prepare Open-Ended Questions: Opt for open-ended questions like “What more can you do in terms of salary to help make this an easy decision for me?” once you’ve let them know another company has offered more. Open-ended questions prompt the other person to play a hand. Practice: Negotiations can be anxiety-inducing, multi-faceted, and quite nuanced. Practicing with a coach or a friend can help to prepare for various responses from the employer.

In the Negotiation Conversations

Don’t Waste People’s Time: Don’t negotiate with a potential employer if you aren’t interested in the job and have no intention of accepting an offer there, no matter how much they sweeten it. Start with Your Top Choice: Start the actual negotiation process with your preferred employer to allow them more time to get to the finish line. Keep Your Cool: Stay calm and help them to see your perspective.

After You’ve Made a Decision

Decline the Other Offer(s) Gracefully: Once you’ve made your decision and have the final offer in writing, it’s best to turn down the other offer(s) live versus by email or text.

While the luxury of having competing job offers can create additional stress, it’s always good to have choice. By following the strategies above, you can make the process more manageable and less anxiety-inducing, while achieving an optimal outcome.

News Source : Rebecca Zucker

Source Link :How To Manage Competing Job Offers/