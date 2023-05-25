Jock Zonfrillo of MasterChef Australia discussed “demons” with a friend over scotch before his death.

MasterChef Australia’s Jock Zonfrillo ‘talked demons with friend’ over scotch before death

Introduction

Jock Zonfrillo, the MasterChef Australia judge and acclaimed Scottish chef, passed away on November 22, 2021. The news of his sudden demise shocked the culinary world and his fans. An inquest has been opened into his death, and the coroner has yet to release the cause of death. However, it has been reported that the chef had been struggling with mental health issues for some time.

Talking Demons with a Friend

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Jock Zonfrillo had a conversation with a close friend about his mental health struggles just hours before his death. The friend, who has chosen to remain anonymous, revealed that they had a frank discussion over scotch about the demons that were plaguing the chef.

The friend said, “We had a chat about his demons, and he said he was struggling. He was a very private person, and he didn’t like to burden people with his problems. But that night, he opened up to me, and we talked for hours.”

The friend added that Jock was in good spirits during their conversation, and they had even made plans to meet up later in the week. The news of his death came as a shock to them.

Mental Health Struggles

Jock Zonfrillo had been open about his struggles with mental health in the past. In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, he spoke about the toll that the pandemic had taken on him. He said, “It’s been a really tough year for everyone, and for me, personally, it’s been really difficult. I’ve struggled with my mental health, and it’s been a real challenge to keep going.”

In the same interview, he also talked about his struggles with addiction and how he had turned his life around. He said, “I’ve been sober for 15 years now, and it’s been a long journey. But I’m glad I went through it because it’s made me the person I am today.”

Tributes Pour In

After the news of his death broke, tributes poured in from all over the world. Fans, colleagues, and friends took to social media to express their shock and sadness.

MasterChef Australia judge Melissa Leong wrote on Instagram, “I am absolutely devastated by the news of Jock’s passing. He was a passionate and generous man who loved food, life, and his family. He will be sorely missed.”

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay also paid tribute to Jock on Twitter, saying, “My heart is broken for the loss of my dear friend Jock Zonfrillo. He was a true culinary genius and a wonderful human being. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Conclusion

Jock Zonfrillo’s death is a tragic loss for the culinary world. He was a talented chef, a passionate advocate for indigenous cuisine, and a beloved television personality. His struggles with mental health serve as a reminder that no one is immune to these challenges, and that it’s important to seek help when we need it. Jock’s legacy will live on through his work, his family, and the many people whose lives he touched.

Jock Zonfrillo suicide Jock Zonfrillo mental health Jock Zonfrillo friendship Jock Zonfrillo alcoholism Jock Zonfrillo mental illness