Jody Forno Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : CSU men’s soccer alum Jody Forno has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021
CSU men’s soccer alum Jody Forno has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of CSU men's soccer alum Jody Forno. Our thoughts are with his family and his son, Alessio.
To read more about Jody's legacy, click the link below ⬇
📖: https://t.co/igap045imb#OnceABucAlwaysABuc pic.twitter.com/Lzm46mdIoz
— Charleston Southern (@csusports) February 3, 2021
Tributes
