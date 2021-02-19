Jody Husky Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jody Husky has Died.

Jody Husky has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

Riff Raff 19h · My son Jody Husky has died God has taken my only son from me only 7 years old I’m shattered into a million pieces I have nothing to live for the other huskies were to keep him company I came home and he was laying in a pool of blood on his white blanket on his bed I will be haunted by the image for life it was on the day after Valentine’s Day my poor son he didn’t get to make it to his Jody Husky Snow Safe Haven the Autopsy says a mass on his heart which is either a parasite or a cancer and I never knew what a echo Cardiovascular Ex ray was until today which is an ex ray of the whole chest and heart area I will never be the same all I can do is hope to see my baby after earth and I don’t know why this happened I have to see him again my baby I’m so@sad I don’t know what to do I can’t ever smile again I don’t know where to go from here I don’t want anything my poor son I can’t find him where did he go