Joe Allen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Allen, whose Times Square-adjacent bistro has drawn Broadway artists and theatergoers for decades has Died.

I’m sorry to note the passing of Joe Allen. His restaurant, “Joe Allen’s,” on 46th Street (“Restaurant Row”) has long been a popular gathering spot for members of the theater community. It was a place where young hopefuls could rub elbows with established pros. He opened it in 1965, decorating it, on a whim, with posters of notorious Broadway flops. And everyone seemed to love that decor.

(I remember one acquaintance of mine saying, when the Broadway musical he was in closed in January of 2014, losing tons of money, that at least his show would be remembered with a poster on Joe Allen’s wall. He was crushed when Allen told him that the show–although it had indeed lost a fortune–had run too long for Allen to consider it a true flop worthy of being immortalized on his wall.) But if a friend said, “Let’s meet at Joe Allen’s,” I liked that; the whole place had a theatrical feel.