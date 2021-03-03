Joe Altobelli Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rochester’s “Mr. Baseball”, Joe Altobelli has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

It is with a heavy heart that the Red Wings announce that Rochester’s “Mr. Baseball”, Joe Altobelli, has passed away from natural causes at the age of 88. Joe is a true icon of our organization and our community and will be missed by everyone who got a chance to work with him and interact with him as a player, fan, corporate partner, media member, or employee. Rochester has had professional baseball since 1877 and nobody has filled more roles in our long history than Alto who served as a player, coach, manager, general manager, assistant to the president and radio analyst. His larger than life persona had a profound impact on thousands of players that he played with and led throughout his managerial career including Red Wings Hall of Famers Bobby Grich, Don Baylor and Cal Ripken Jr. He was also a dear friend to Morrie Silver and countless other front office members that he worked with in his many roles with the ballclub. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and long-time partner, Michele DiGaetano, and we look forward to celebrating his life with them and the rest of our community at a date to be determined this season.

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.

RT @RocRedWings: On behalf of the Altobelli family, the Rochester Red Wings announce with a heavy heart that Joe Altobelli has passed away this morning from natural causes at the age of 88.

More on the life of Rochester’s “Mr. Baseball”: http://atmilb.com/3bZpAAa

Bill Diamond

The nicest man you’ll ever meet. Rochester has lost a great baseball man. So sorry for all his family and the Red Wings family. He did so much for baseball and did it without fanfare. Joe Altobelli is an inspiration to all. RIP Joe in your field of dreams

Debbie Augsbury Yendrzeski

My condolences to Joe & Jen and all the family! He was a great man!

David McCollester

He and Luke Easter were the two that showed up for the Father – Son breakfast at St. Charles in their playing days. Also remember my very German grandmother listening ( and talking to) to “Scabelli” and the Wings on one radio and the Family Rosary for Peace on the other.

Patricia Gauger

R.I.P. “Alto” ~ our deepest condolences to his family … we have many fond memories which we will always cherish of our times from both Silver Stadium & Frontier ~

fly with the Angels “Joe” .

Nancy Goff-Kennedy

Rest easy Mr. Baseball, only hitting home runs in the ballpark in the sky

Andy Embury

He was a man who went about his work with class and dignity. He got a raw deal from the Orioles when they let him go. RIP Joe. You will be missed

Nettie Mazza

Condolences to the entire Altobelli family. I remember him well, as he raised his family in the Gates area.

Linda DeMarco

My condolences to his family. How lucky we were to have him in Rochester.

Nazzareno Di Domenico

So sorry to hear this. Condolences to the Altobelli and Red wing family.

Joe Ricotta

RIP “mr.baseball” he broke my heart in ’83 when he guided his Orioles over my Phillies for the World Championship. But glad a local man succeeded. God Speed Mr Altobelli.

Kevin Bushart

I have many great memories of going to Red WIng games at Silver Stadium and watching him as a manager.

Ed Rockford

When you think of The Glory days of Red Wing baseball you think of Joe Altobelli. BTW as a MLB Manager he won as many World Series as Earl Weaver did. RIP