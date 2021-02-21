Joe Burke Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Joe Burke, An iconic leader in Irish traditional music for many decades has Died .

Joe Burke. An iconic leader in Irish traditional music for many decades has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

We’re greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Joe Burke. An iconic leader in Irish traditional music for many decades, he was a pioneering accordion player and a hugely entertaining and engaging person. Our condolences to Anne and the extended Burke family. Rest in peace Joe. — Kieran Hanrahan (@RTECeiliHouse) February 21, 2021

@RTECeiliHouse Very sad to hear about Joe's passing. I can recall one great late night session with him in Nenagh in 1994, and others in NY. He's now joining Andy and Felix for a heavenly session of Michael Coleman music. #RIP

