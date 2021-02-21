Joe Burke Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Joe Burke, An iconic leader in Irish traditional music for many decades has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.

Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.

Joe Burke. An iconic leader in Irish traditional music for many decades has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

Kieran Hanrahan @RTECeiliHouse We’re greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Joe Burke. An iconic leader in Irish traditional music for many decades, he was a pioneering accordion player and a hugely entertaining and engaging person. Our condolences to Anne and the extended Burke family. Rest in peace Joe.

@RTECeiliHouse Very sad to hear about Joe’s passing. I can recall one great late night session with him in Nenagh in 1994, and others in NY. He’s now joining Andy and Felix for a heavenly session of Michael Coleman music. #RIP 2

