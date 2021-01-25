Joe Camarillo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Drummer Joe Camarillo has Died.

Joe Camarillo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

The Webb Brothers 9h · With a heavy heart, I have some very sad news to pass on to everyone. Our dear friend Joe Camarillo passed away yesterday. Joe played drums for The Webb Brothers on our very first tour of the U.K. He and John San Juan from The Hushdrops were and are a huge part of our story and lives. He was a wonderful, generous person and a peerless drummer and we are going to miss him so much.

Source: (20+) The Webb Brothers – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Fred Morg is with Joe Camarillo.

Joe Camarillo – Rest In Peace

You will be sorely missed, ole friend.

I met Joe when I was just a teenager in ‘87/88 through my new friend at the time, Nick Woodman.

They needed a new bass player for their band NUMBER NINE, and immediately when I showed up to the practice garage, Joe was immediately friendly and warm- as he always was. We jammed and it went well- in fact, I had so much fun, I ditched the metal bands I was playing in and jumped into the punk scene from that day forward. He loaned me tons of albums and shaped my musical taste exponentially! We recorded an EP and fell away when I moved to LA to go to Musicians Institute…..

Over the years we stayed in each other’s orbits- he played drums for HUSHDROPS, GEAR, WACO BROTHERS, NRBQ and more…..

We always said we were gonna do another project- soon….

DO THOSE PROJECTS, People.

Make music….create together

Love you Joe

One of the most gentle souls I’ve ever known.

❤️