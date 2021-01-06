Joe Corral Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Corral, a 61-year-old health-care aide in Calgary has Died .

Joe Corral Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Corral, a 61-year-old health-care aide in Calgary has Died .

Joe Corral, a 61-year-old health-care aide in Calgary has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Canada’s Nurses @CFNU Earlier this week, we were also saddened to hear that Joe Corral, a 61-year-old health-care aide in Calgary, recently died after contracting COVID-19. #ProtectHealthCareWorkersNOW #COVID19Canada

