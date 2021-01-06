Joe Corral Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Corral, a 61-year-old health-care aide in Calgary has Died .
Joe Corral, a 61-year-old health-care aide in Calgary has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Earlier this week, we were also saddened to hear that Joe Corral, a 61-year-old health-care aide in Calgary, recently died after contracting COVID-19. 💔#ProtectHealthCareWorkersNOW #COVID19Canada https://t.co/4hgS5xTysx
— Canada's Nurses (@CFNU) January 6, 2021
Canada’s Nurses @CFNU Earlier this week, we were also saddened to hear that Joe Corral, a 61-year-old health-care aide in Calgary, recently died after contracting COVID-19. #ProtectHealthCareWorkersNOW #COVID19Canada
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.