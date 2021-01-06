Joe Corral Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Corral, the first health-care worker to die of COVID-19 in Alberta.
Joe Corral has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
.
Shandro starts the update by speaking about Joe Corral, the first health-care worker to die of COVID-19 in Alberta. Another health-care worker has died from COVID-19, a woman in her 50s in the Edmonton Zone.
— Trevor Howlett (@Howl_it) January 5, 2021
Trevor Howlett @Howl_it Shandro starts the update by speaking about Joe Corral, the first health-care worker to die of COVID-19 in Alberta. Another health-care worker has died from COVID-19, a woman in her 50s in the Edmonton Zone.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.