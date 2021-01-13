Joe Coviello Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : mayor of Cape Coral Mayor Joe Coviello has Died.

Mayor Joe Coviello has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.

Cape Coral Police Department 5h · It is with profound sadness and grief that we confirm that Mayor Joe Coviello passed away unexpectedly today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Diane, his two sons, Ross and Alex, and the rest of his family. We ask that you please respect the privacy of his family while they mourn their loss. Mayor Coviello was elected in November 2017 and was a pillar of the community and served the citizens of Cape Coral with dignity and respect. His passing was due to an unexpected medical incident any further details will be announced as they become available.

I’m saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Cape Coral Mayor, Joe Coviello this morning. Having served the City of Cape Coral since 2017, Mayor Coviello was a true leader who steadfastly devoted his time and efforts to putting his community first.

On behalf of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, I wish to extend my profound sympathies to Mayor Coviello’s family, his fellow council members who served alongside him, and the entire Cape Coral community.

Mayor Coviello served as a pillar to the City of Cape Coral and was a shining example of putting service before self. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office lends their support to all affected during this trying time.