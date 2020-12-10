Joe Crupi Death -Dead : Joe Crupi has Died .

In Memory of Joe Crupi Yesterday at 9:49 AM · Many of you have asked if there is a place to donate in Joe’s honour. Joe’s children are working on something very special that we will share with you in the coming days. The family requests that if you’d like to make a donation please wait to do it there as it is very close to their hearts.

Andrew David wrote

Joe Crupi was my first rep hockey coach. After being cut from AAA and AA he chose me to be apart of his team and changed my family’s life forever. The years that followed saw the Shaw’s and Crupi’s become more than just friends- we became family.

COVID took Joe away from us on Sunday. The pain and grief hovering around us will not be quelled. His wife, son and daughter deserve all the love and support people can garner during these challenging times. Due to COVID restrictions the only act of remembrance I can do is leave my hockey stick and Waxers jersey from when Joe guided me on the ice leaned outside my front door.

Thank you, Joe. Thank you.

Persevere through this time by following the restrictions, wear PPE and keep your loved ones as safe as possible.