Joe Cruse Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Cruse, longtime @JohnsHopkins security officer has Died .
Joe Cruse, longtime @JohnsHopkins security officer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sad to share news of the passing of Joe Cruse, longtime @JohnsHopkins security officer and @JHU_Basketball & @JHUwbb game clock operator. One of the truly nice people at Hopkins. RIP Officer Cruse … Forever a Blue Jay. pic.twitter.com/ZOVkpunvD4
— HOPKINS ATHLETICS (@HopkinsSports) January 13, 2021
HOPKINS ATHLETICS @HopkinsSports Sad to share news of the passing of Joe Cruse, longtime @JohnsHopkins security officer and @JHU_Basketball & @JHUwbb game clock operator. One of the truly nice people at Hopkins. RIP Officer Cruse … Forever a Blue Jay.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.