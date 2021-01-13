Joe Cruse Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Cruse, longtime @JohnsHopkins security officer has Died .

Joe Cruse, longtime @JohnsHopkins security officer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad to share news of the passing of Joe Cruse, longtime @JohnsHopkins security officer and @JHU_Basketball & @JHUwbb game clock operator. One of the truly nice people at Hopkins. RIP Officer Cruse … Forever a Blue Jay. pic.twitter.com/ZOVkpunvD4 — HOPKINS ATHLETICS (@HopkinsSports) January 13, 2021

HOPKINS ATHLETICS @HopkinsSports Sad to share news of the passing of Joe Cruse, longtime @JohnsHopkins security officer and @JHU_Basketball & @JHUwbb game clock operator. One of the truly nice people at Hopkins. RIP Officer Cruse … Forever a Blue Jay.