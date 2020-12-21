Joe Cuddy Death -Obituary – Dead : Irish comedian and singer Joe Cuddy has Died .

Irish comedian and singer Joe Cuddy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Derry Dances 6 hrs  · Just heard Irish comedian and singer Joe Cuddy has passed away….thanks to Kevin Mc Fadden for this update.

Source: (20+) Derry Dances – Posts | Facebook

Jim McIntyre wrote
Very sad to hear that Joe Cuddy, RIP, has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family and thousands of fans at this very difficult time.

