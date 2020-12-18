Joe Davis Death -Dead – Obituary : Coach Joe Davis has Died .
Coach Joe Davis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Sad news to pass forward. Coach Joe Davis ‘80 passed away tonight after battling cancer this fall. No man loved MBA football more than Joe. More than that, Joe loved Nashville and high school football. He was loved by everyone that knew him. Please keep his family in your prayers
— MBA Football (@MBAFootball) December 18, 2020
