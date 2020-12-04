Joe El Cholo Death -Dead – Obituaries: Joe Luna, L.A. comedian known as Joe El Cholo, dies after ‘severe’ COVID-19 battle.
Condolences… "Joe Luna, L.A. comedian known as Joe El Cholo, dies after 'severe' COVID-19 battle" https://t.co/roV8ZcJiFo via @YahooNews
Tributes
😢Comedian Joe Luna, whose stage name is "Joe El Cholo," documented his battle with Covid-19 on social media. He died days later. https://t.co/4C6TFQeO91
— Noreen 😷wear a friggin' mask😷 (@NoreenBLaughter) December 4, 2020
