Joe Epps Death – Obituary : RT @CHSHurricaneFB: Our deepest condolences to the family of Mr Joe Epps as we learned he passed away today. Mr Joe was a fixtur…

RT @CHSHurricaneFB: Our deepest condolences to the family of Mr Joe Epps as we learned he passed away today. Mr Joe was a fixture on the #Canes sidelines every Friday night helping to keep our young men hydrated. He will be greatly missed. #IfYouLoveItSayCanes #OnceACaneAlwaysACane



