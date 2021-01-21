Joe Erico Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Erico fondly called ‘Jogo Bonito has Died .

By | January 21, 2021
0 Comment

Joe Erico fondly called ‘Jogo Bonito has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Andrew Randa @RandaAndrew Sad news Joe Erico fondly called ‘Jogo Bonito’ has sadly passed away. He was coach of NEPA FC Lagos where he introduced the tiki-tika back in the early ’90s. He was part of the coaching crew of Ahmodu Shuaibu and Stephen Keshi that qualified Nigeria for the 2002 World Cup.

