Joe Erico Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Erico fondly called ‘Jogo Bonito has Died .

— Andrew Randa (@RandaAndrew) January 21, 2021
Andrew Randa @RandaAndrew Sad news Joe Erico fondly called ‘Jogo Bonito’ has sadly passed away. He was coach of NEPA FC Lagos where he introduced the tiki-tika back in the early ’90s. He was part of the coaching crew of Ahmodu Shuaibu and Stephen Keshi that qualified Nigeria for the 2002 World Cup.
