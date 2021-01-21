Joe Erico Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Erico fondly called ‘Jogo Bonito has Died .

Joe Erico fondly called ‘Jogo Bonito has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad news Joe Erico fondly called 'Jogo Bonito' has sadly passed away.

He was coach of NEPA FC Lagos where he introduced the tiki-tika back in the early '90s.

He was part of the coaching crew of Ahmodu Shuaibu and Stephen Keshi that qualified Nigeria for the 2002 World Cup. — Andrew Randa (@RandaAndrew) January 21, 2021

Andrew Randa @RandaAndrew Sad news Joe Erico fondly called ‘Jogo Bonito’ has sadly passed away. He was coach of NEPA FC Lagos where he introduced the tiki-tika back in the early ’90s. He was part of the coaching crew of Ahmodu Shuaibu and Stephen Keshi that qualified Nigeria for the 2002 World Cup.