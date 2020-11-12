Joe Garcea Death -Dead : Professor Joe Garcea has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Professor Joe Garcea has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 12, 2020.

“usask Politics on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart that we say good bye to Professor Joe Garcea. A better colleague and friend we could not hope for. He will be terribly missed and always remembered. ”

It is with a heavy heart that we say good bye to Professor Joe Garcea. A better colleague and friend we could not hope for. He will be terribly missed and always remembered. pic.twitter.com/kQjWZIHpYB — usask Politics (@usaskPolitics) November 12, 2020

Tributes

Condolences to Joe’s colleagues and students, both past and present. His insight into Saskatchewan politics helped with many stories I wrote. And he was generous with his time. Very sad news. #skpoli https://t.co/fDRKx3Kq1l — Stephanie Taylor (@StephTaylorCP) November 12, 2020

I’m so sorry to hear that my old friend Joe Garcia passed away peacefully this morning. He was a terrific person & fine scholar. Condolences to his wife Laurie, their kids & family, Joe’s colleagues @usask, his former students & his many friends. pic.twitter.com/uBX2SRk7V9 — Richard Sigurdson (@R_Sigurdson) November 12, 2020

This is such sad news. Joe Garcea always found time to speak with Global. I always appreciated his insights and learned so much from him. He will be missed. https://t.co/AnHOoFOkKQ — Jackie Wilson (@JWilsonGlobal) November 12, 2020

I’m very sad to hear about this. The outpouring in the replies just shows what a great prof and fantastic person Joe Garcea was. He didn’t hesitate to give time to students, even if they weren’t from his department! He’ll be very missed indeed. — Justin Fisher (@_JustinFisher_) November 12, 2020