Joe Garrison Death -Dead – Obituary : retired Battalion Chief Joe Garrison has Died .
retired Battalion Chief Joe Garrison has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Joe served professional firefighters across the state of IL serving as an officer with the Associated Firefighters of Illinois. For his many years of service with the AFFI Joe was awarded Central District Vice President Emeritus.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Joe's family pic.twitter.com/2UbmSI9TIW
— Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 (@local1260fire) December 18, 2020
Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 @local1260fire · 22m This evening we were informed of the passing of retired Battalion Chief Joe Garrison. Joe was a founding member of Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 and part of the negotiating team for, and signatory to, our first contract in the Spring of 1974.
