Joe Gennoe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Mayor, Joe Gennoe has Died .

former Mayor, Joe Gennoe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are sad to be sharing this statement regarding the passing of our former Mayor, Joe Gennoe. Our thoughts are with the Gennoe family 💙 pic.twitter.com/c87lUv10TR — Town of Stellarton (@StellartonTown) February 3, 2021

Town of Stellarton @StellartonTown We are sad to be sharing this statement regarding the passing of our former Mayor, Joe Gennoe. Our thoughts are with the Gennoe family

NOTICE.