Joe Gennoe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Mayor, Joe Gennoe has Died .

We are sad to be sharing this statement regarding the passing of our former Mayor, Joe Gennoe.
Our thoughts are with the Gennoe family 💙 pic.twitter.com/c87lUv10TR
— Town of Stellarton (@StellartonTown) February 3, 2021
