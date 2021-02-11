Joe Hanna Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : President Emeritus Joe Hanna has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
President Emeritus Joe Hanna has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.
Graceland is saddened to hear of the passing of President Emeritus Joe Hanna, who served as president from 1980-84. https://t.co/qu7hLbJF29
— Graceland University (@GracelandU) February 11, 2021
Graceland University @GracelandU Graceland is saddened to hear of the passing of President Emeritus Joe Hanna, who served as president from 1980-84.
