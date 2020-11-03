Joe Kane Death -Dead :Joe Kane, AKA The Phantom of the Movies, editor & publisher of Videoscope magazine has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Joe Kane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“Freddie Avalos on Twitter: “Pour one out for a legend. Videoscope Magazine’s Joe Kane has passed away. ”

Pour one out for a legend. Videoscope Magazine's Joe Kane has passed away. pic.twitter.com/CWhpMhsQms — Freddie Avalos (@Wipeoutt31) November 3, 2020

Joe Kane, AKA The Phantom of the Movies, editor & publisher of Videoscope magazine passed yesterday Nov 1st. I am, as his wife and friends are, completely heartbroken. What a good friend & film historian. His wife said he would want us all to “Keep watching the screens” 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/mmLQmv24s5 — Debbie Rochon (@DebbieRochon) November 2, 2020

Tributes

In looking to see if the new magazine was out, I just found out Joe Kane, aka The Phantom of the Movies, died on Sunday Just read his book couple months ago & Videoscope is something I looked forward to quarterly for years. A very sad loss for cinephiles. RIP, Mr. Phantom — Garrick Dion (@GareRick) November 3, 2020